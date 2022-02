Third phase of operation Shujaa is progressing well - Maj. Gen. Kayanja

The third phase of operation Shujaa against the Allied Democratic Forces militants started Tuesday with the joint force of UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo capturing Boga Airfield. The Operation commanded led by Maj. Gen. Muhanga Kayanja advanced using the Burasi-Boga route to capture the airfield from the ADF rebels who were using it as a hideout.