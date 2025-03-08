The Ministry of Works has launched the construction of a 77-km security road in Agago District

The Ministry of Works has launched the construction of a 77-km security road in Agago District. According to the State Minister for Roads, Musa Ecweru, the move is intended to pacify the corridor, which has for long been run by Karimojong cattle raiders who attack neighboring districts in the Acholi and Lango sub-regions. The development comes on the back of reports showing that 27 people have been killed and 11 others critically injured in the last 18 months in attacks by armed cattle raiders. Nearly half of the killings were registered in 2024. The road will stretch from Odom East Village in Adilang Sub-County in Agago District, Orom Sub-County in Kitgum District, and Kworiken in Abim District.