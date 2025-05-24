Ssenyonyi dismisses allegations of foreign-backed opposition activity

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has challenged the government's claim that the opposition is being used by foreign interests to engage in suspected illegal and clandestine activities. This comes a day after the army accused the German envoy to Uganda of engaging in undiplomatic practices in various parts of the country. The matter was later indirectly referenced in the President's speech in Kikuube, where he urged opposition-leaning youth to avoid being manipulated by foreign forces. As Juliet Nalwoga reports, the issue has sparked consternation from the opposition, who have dismissed the army and government’s position as politically motivated.