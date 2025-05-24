How government is moving to encourage afforestation (Part 1)

The Investing in Forests and Protected Areas for Climate-Smart Development project is an initiative under the Ministry of Water and Environment aimed at preserving forest reserves and expanding their coverage. The campaign seeks to engage local communities around the forests in nature conservation to prevent encroachment and wild meat poaching. Currently, communities around Kalunzi Central Reserve Forest in Rubirizi District are among the beneficiaries of the program through Collaborative Resource Management. Here, the communities stand at the intersection of climate resilience, heritage protection, and economic survival.