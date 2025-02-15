Implications of new secondary school grading system | TALK OF THE NATION

With the release of the S4 exam results, the country has officially transitioned from the traditional division-based grading system to a competency-based assessment. What do these changes mean for students, teachers, and the future of education? We turn to St. Kizito High School Namugongo headteacher, Kazibwe Ezekiel, whose students performed well in these exams. We ask how these results will be assessed for those joining Senior 5.