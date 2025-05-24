Government gives balaalo 14 days to vacate Northern Uganda

The government has given migrant cattle keepers, also known as Balaalo, a 14-day deadline to peacefully vacate northern Uganda or face forced removal. President Museveni, in his Executive Order No. 3 of 2023, directed the herders to leave the region, citing issues such as land disputes, environmental degradation, and food insecurity caused by free-ranging cattle. However, the order was suspended when the country was hit by an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, prompting the government to ban the movement of cattle. The State Minister for Northern Uganda Affairs, Dr. Kenneth Omona, says the outbreak has been contained, and it is time for all herders to pack their belongings and leave.