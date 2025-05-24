Residents raise concerns over deteriorating Kigungu road near Entebbe Airport

Numerous Entebbe residents have expressed concerns about the state of Kigungu Road, which they say reflects poorly on the country’s infrastructure. Wrapped around Entebbe International Airport, residents report that businesses in Kigungu are struggling, with their concerns going unheard. The road in question encircles the airport and connects to the residential area of Kigungu. Local leaders note that it could serve as an emergency exit from the airport in case of any eventualities. The Entebbe Municipal Council is advocating for the authority to carry out the road works, as the Ministry of Works has not addressed their concerns.