Kawempe Muslim ladies edge Uganda Martyrs as Tooro, Olila fight relegation

Kawempe Muslim Ladies beat Uganda Martyrs Women Football Club 1-0 in a Finance Trust Women Super League game played today in Kawempe. Halimah Kampi scored the lone goal for the Valley Warriors. Elsewhere, Kampala Queens and Tooro Queens played to a goalless draw, while Olila High School and Makerere University Ladies played to a 1-1 draw. With only two points separating Tooro Queens and Olila, the final game next week will determine which team is relegated to the second division.