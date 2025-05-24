MP Mwijukye says Namugongo Trek is about faith, not status

Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye has dismissed comments by passersby suggesting that those who trek to Namugongo for the June 3rd Martyrs’ Day celebrations do so because they cannot afford transportation. Instead, he says the pilgrimage is not about social status but about faith. MP Mwijukye, who is leading about 300 pilgrims from Buhweju to Namugongo, says he is making the journey for the fourth time and has witnessed God's mercy during previous pilgrimages.