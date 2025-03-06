The Electoral Commission reassures public amid NUP concerns over voter register

The Electoral Commission has sought to ease concerns raised by the National Unity Platform over what they describe as an "inflated voter register" ahead of next week's Kawempe North by-election. According to NUP, the registered voter count of nearly 200,000 is significantly higher than the approximately 164,000 voters in the 2021 elections. This issue was a key discussion point in today’s meeting between NUP leaders and the Electoral Commission.