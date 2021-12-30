TEENAGE PREGNANCY: New policy to see boys forced out of school

Male learners who impregnate their female counterparts are set to face a prolonged absence from school as part of the government’s effort to fight against teen pregnancy in schools. In the revised guidelines for the prevention and management of teenage pregnancy in schools, male learners will join their female counterparts on the sidelines for the period the girls are unable to continue with their studies due to their pregnancies. Additionally, schools will have to keep records of these perpetrators and use them to track them down even when they change schools, to avoid punishment.