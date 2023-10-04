Tayebwa commends Korean support for Uganda's development

Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, commended the Korean government for its support of peace and development in Uganda. Tayebwa, presiding over the 2023 Korean National Day and Armed Forces Day, highlighted the significant milestones achieved during the 50 years of collaboration between Uganda and South Korea, resulting in substantial growth and development. However, the Deputy Speaker emphasized that Uganda is now prioritizing foreign direct investments over donor support.