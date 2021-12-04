Taxi drivers welcome proposals for a constitution to streamline work

Leaders of taxi drivers' associations in Hoima district have welcomed a proposal by the Ministry of Works and Transport to draft a constitution that will help streamline their operations. During a meeting with the Ministry of Works and Transport in Hoima city, the leaders observed that the Transport Industry has been infiltrated by people who have hindered their work. Officers of the Ministry of Works and Transport are gathering views from various sector players on the drafting of a national Constitution that will streamline the Transport Business.