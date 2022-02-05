TAREHE SITA MEDICS: Army surgeons give back, treat 890 patients

Ahead of tomorrow’s Tarehe Sita commemoration, the UPDF health officials have given back to the public in Mbale, the venue for this year’s event. The UPDF surgeons performed over 40 Surgeries in 4 days. Defence Minister Vincent Ssempijja last evening visited Bufumbo Health Centre IV in Mbale City to inspect and tour the medical camp being run by UPDF and interact with the medical staff plus the locals of the bufumbo area. According to Capt Dr Margaret Nansubuga, who is the head of the nine-member UPDF team of surgeons, have worked with the Medical staff of Bufumbo Health Centre iv and have treated 850 patients, over the past four days.