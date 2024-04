Tabliq muslims seek release of untried prisoners

During prayers at Nakivubo Blue Primary School in Kampala, Muslims of the Tabligh sect asked the government to release Muslims who have overstayed in prisons without trial. They also asked the state to involve them in planning feasts like the recent Iftar feast at Kololo Airstrip that ended in commotion. This was during the unveiling of the Salaam Bank by President Yoweri Museveni.