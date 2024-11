Survivor recounts police brutality during 2020 riots

It has been four years since the deadly November 2020 riots that erupted following the arrest of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu while he campaigned in Luuka District. The two-day protests left 54 people dead. Our reporter, Dorothy Naggitta, spoke to Justine Nammambo, one of the survivors, about the ordeal she endured due to police brutality.