State House investigates land dispute in Kibaale district

The State House Anti-Corruption team is investigating a land dispute involving retired Rev. Canon Wilson Barugahara and officials from the Kibaale District Land Board. The contested piece of land measures 15 acres and is located in Byohya Village, Rusenke Parish, Kyebando Sub-county, Kibaale District. It borders the Rukara Central Forest Reserve and Mbaya Wetland, near Kyebando Health Center.