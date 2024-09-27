Stakeholders approve regulations for Fisheries and Aquaculture Act

Major stakeholders in the fishing community have given the Ministry of Fisheries the green light to table regulations in Parliament that will enable the implementation of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act 2022. Due to the absence of these regulations, the Fishing Act has never been implemented, yet it's critical to address the challenges facing the sector. During a meeting chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa at Parliament, stakeholders agreed on the size of nets to be used for harvesting silverfish and Nile perch.