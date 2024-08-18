Stabex donates UGX 10 Million for Kiteezi Relief

Following last week's disaster in Kiteezi, more well-wishers are lining up to support the survivors, including fuel firm Stabex International, which donated 10 million shillings to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to aid in the recovery process. Nabbanja condoled with those who lost loved ones and the survivors and pledged to address the garbage problem. Gilbert Otim, Marketing Manager at Stabex International, also pledged further support for the operations. Additional donations came from the producers of Softcare materials.