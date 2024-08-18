Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Museveni pushes for land title to unlock Kagulu Rock’s tourism potential
  • 2 National Pader mudslide displaces scores of residents
  • 3 National Family declines to fulfill Mirundi’s request to be buried standing
  • 4 National Kagame proposes tax on church collections
  • 5 National Why Mpuuga award saga was never a legal question