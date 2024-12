Ssekikubo treated after police teargas attack over uninvited meeting

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo has been receiving treatment for a teargas attack by police after he was barred from attending a meeting called by NRM ideologues in his constituency. The situation escalated when the MP forced his way into the meeting, despite being told he had not been invited. He and his entourage were initially attacked with teargas before he was finally wrestled to the ground.