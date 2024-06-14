Soldier fined UGX 5 million for being in possession of a pangolin

A private UPDF soldier Yasin Jerwa who was found with live pangolin and scales of four pangolin species has today been sentenced to a fine of five million shillings or a five-year prison term. Jerwa who committed the crimes in October 2023, was today sentenced by Gladys Kamasanyu, the Chief Magistrate of Buganda Road Court. Kamasanyu said she did not consider giving Jerwa a maximum sentence because he was still a young serving soldier who could reform and become proactive in protecting wildlife. The Chief Magistrate also informed the court that Uganda has four of the eight species of pangolins in the world and they are the most trafficked mammals that are in high demand in Asia. She accused the UPDF of making it hard to fight the illicit wildlife trade because some high-ranking officers were involved in the crime.