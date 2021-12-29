SOLAR VILLAGES: Njeru plant to power low income families

The 8th solar village has been launched in Kinabi in Njeru, aimed at widening access to solar electricity to at least 1,000 households under highly subsidized solar accessories. The model also ensures that well-trained technicians are used in supporting the rural communities set up their solar systems, with initial deposits of as low as 69,000shs. Loy Kyozaire, the Chief Executive Officer of SENDA Uganda says that the solar village model ultimately reduces the cost of sales, service and maintenance.