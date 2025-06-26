Solar-powered water system boosts livestock in Kiboga district

A new solar-powered water supply system has been established in Muyenje Village, Kiboga District, through a collaborative effort involving Heifer International, Aqua for All, the Government of Uganda, and Dwaniro Dairy Cooperative. The project aims to provide consistent water access for livestock, directly addressing the significant challenges faced by farmers in this semi-arid area who have historically suffered livestock losses due to water and grass scarcity during dry periods.