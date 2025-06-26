Court declines to hear the state's request to access Dr. Kiiza Beisgye's phone

The Nakawa Chief magistrates court has declined to hear the State's request to access data on Dr. Kiiza Beisgye and Hajji Obeid Lutale's phones. Besigye, Lutale and a UPDF Soldier Capt. Denis Oola, are facing treason, and misprision of treason charges. Before sending the suspects back to Luzira prison, Chief Magistrate Christine Natenge ruled that she doesn't have the jurisdiction to make such an an order because the accused have already been committed to the High Court. Prosecution wants the phone data retrieved from the phones in order to make its evidence against the accused solid. After the ruling, Besigye supporters who were in court jubilated.