Democratic Front party delegates in Masaka city for convention

More than 800 delegates from various parts of the country have gathered in Masaka City to participate in the Democratic Front party convention. The main purpose of their gathering is to elect the party's leadership and discuss issues that will propel the party forward. According to the party's spokesperson, Moses Kasibante, the convention aims to elect capable and qualified leaders who can lead the party in the right direction. Some participants shared that they joined the party because they believe in its objectives. The party will officially launch in Masaka City tomorrow to signify its presence to the public. Juliet Nalwoga reports.