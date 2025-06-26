Coffee farmers stay calm as global prices tumble

A perfect storm is brewing in the global coffee market, and Uganda, Africa’s largest exporter of Robusta, is feeling the impact. As global prices tumble due to bumper harvests in Brazil and Vietnam, local farmers are being forced to adjust. But even amid shrinking margins, optimism endures both in Uganda and on the world stage. At the World of Coffee 2025 Conference in Geneva, coffee leaders, trade policymakers, and sustainability advocates are gathering to reshape the future of the $100 billion global industry. And as voices call for innovation, climate resilience, and inclusive growth, Uganda’s farmers are being urged to stay the course, plant more, and process smarter. Is the price drop just a phase or the start of a new normal? Can Uganda turn the current crisis into an opportunity?