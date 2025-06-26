KCCA Minister Kabanda declared unopposed

The minister for Kampala Capital City Authority, Minsa Kabanda, has had obstacles removed for her in the contest for the Kampala Central Division parliamentary seat flag. Kabanda was declared unopposed, out-rightly making her the party flag bearer following the withdrawal of candidature by two previous aspirants. Meanwhile, a Dr. Emmanuel Kisembo has picked up the expression of interest forms seeking to challenge the perpetual holding of the position of the 1st National Vice Chairperson of the NRM, from Al-hajj Moses Kigongo.