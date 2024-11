Smuggling threatens wheat flour trade on Uganda-Kenya border

The rampant smuggling of goods on the Uganda-Kenya border is threatening some businesses, especially those that deal in wheat flour trading. Despite a crackdown on large-scale smugglers by the Uganda Revenue Authority, small-scale smugglers are still carrying out their illicit business. A carton of smuggled wheat goes for between Shs55,000 and Shs58,000, yet on the open market, a carton is sold at Shs63,000.