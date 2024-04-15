Skilling the youth: Social enterprise program targets 20,000 young people

An apprenticeship program targeting young people aged between 16 and 25 years has kicked off its second social enterprise business and digital skills camp in Uganda. According to officials, from its initial boot camp, a local enterprise in Lira led by a 17-year-old CEO that uses recycled plastic materials to make pavers has fully formalized. Rachel Mwagale, the Chief Executive of Junior Achievement Uganda, also says that in the first phase of the program, Ugandan aspiring entrepreneurs from a Lira-based young firm called Bet Mot won a total of 9,500 US dollars (UGX36) in seed capital from the inaugural Afri Innovate Challenge.