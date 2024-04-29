Pastor arrested for promising divine healing to sick individuals

Police in Soroti city are holding a Pastor there, Simon Peter Ogaba for reportedly detaining critically ill patients in his church, with the hope of healing them through prayer. Over 30 patients, including a journalist Simon Ongodya who was diagnosed with a brain clot, were today found in the Galilee Ministry of Christ church, where they had been barred from accessing medical help. Police intervened and followed a tip-off from locals within the area, who expressed concern about the deteriorating condition of the patients.