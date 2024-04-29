The president says his son joined the army out of passion

President Museveni has commended his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's decision to join the armed forces, saying it was a selfless decision, in which the new Chief of Defence Forces was determined to improve the UPDF. The call came as the president took part in a birthday party for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as he formally turned 50. For his part, the new Chief of Defence Forces thanked his family for their love and support to him during his tough times, as he navigated through his military career.