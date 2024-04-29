Mobile money users required to have Identification documents before transaction

Mobile money agents are yet to implement a Bank of Uganda directive that requires them to demand identification documents from customers, who withdraw or deposit more than one million shillings. This directive is aimed at curbing the rise in the usage of mobile money platforms for online fraud and scams. However, David Birungi, the Airtel Uganda spokesperson says the telecom company has started implementing the directive although it is gradually taking shape.