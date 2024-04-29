National Unity Platform launches drive to register all members

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has today launched a nationwide registration membership campaign after two days of training coordinators, focal persons, and registrars at the party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule. The registration exercise will take one month and registrars have been alerted to expect attempts to be diverted and compromised. However, authorities have been warned to desist from antagonizing the program of a legitimate political party.