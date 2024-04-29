FDC WRANGLES: Katonga road faction intends to start new party

The Katonga road faction of the Forum for Democratic Change party is increasingly inclined to create a new political vehicle in mid-May when they hold a grand National Delegates' Conference. Harold Kaija, the interim Secretary General of the FDC-Katonga says most of the delegates that they have met in the last seven consultative meetings have shown support for a new political party. As DANIEL KIBET reports, Kaija was at pains to assure us that the consultations are a mere process whose results are already determined.