New court buildings to have a gym, sauna, steam bath, massage parlor

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs recently opened the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court's new buildings, complete with a gym, sauna, steam, and massage parlor for the judicial officers to enable them to engage in more physical activity in a safe and secure environment. The Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana told NTV's RITA KANYA that this will help in the effective dispensing of justice.