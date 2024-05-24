Sifting fiction from reality, seeking Eswatini business opportunities

To some Ugandans, this looks like a light-hearted matter. But in the country, formerly known as Swaziland, nowadays called Eswatini, authorities are extremely concerned about a viral social media report. The report claims that the Eswatini government is inviting Ugandan men among others, to its country to marry as many as five women. The hope is that the men marrying these women will gain a salary and a home. But what is really going on there? Quirino Bamwine is the Eswatini Consul to Uganda.