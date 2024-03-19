Several MPs fail to attend NUP executive meeting

A number of legislators from the National Unity Platform party from the Greater Masaka sub region have skipped today's planned caucus meeting, convened at the party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, Kampala. As planned, Party President Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi chaired the meeting, also attended by the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi. Out of the 57 NUP representatives in parliament, our cameras captured 30 arriving for the meeting.Conspicuously missing were Nyendo Mukungwe MP, Mathias Mpuuga, Butambala MP Muwanga Kivumbi and Busiro East MP, Medard Lubaga Ssegona. We understand that the meeting was called to discuss the goings on in the party. All those in attendance were ordered to surrender their mobile phones.