Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Pastor remanded over constructing building in wetland 
  • 2 National Man boxes colleague to death over barmaid
  • 3 National Seven arrested after fire guts another Busia school
  • 4 National DPP driver knocks Boda Boda carrying woman, pupil
  • 5 National Only NRM has capacity to perform, says Museveni