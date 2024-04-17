Seventh Joan Kagezi Memorial Lecture approaches amidst pending prosecution

The annual Joan Kagezi Memorial lecture is scheduled to take place next Thursday. This event marks the seventh occurrence since its inauguration in 2016. Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo states that this year's event holds particular significance, as Kagezi's suspected killers have been committed to the high court, awaiting prosecution pending the court's scheduling. Joan Kagezi was assassinated in March 2015 in Najjera, a suburb in Kira town, Wakiso district. While on her way home, she stopped at a fruit stall, where assailants trailing her opened fire and shot her. At the time, she was the acting Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions and was prosecuting a high-profile case related to the 2010 Kampala twin bombings.