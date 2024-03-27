Seven entities ask for tax waivers totalling UGX13.3b

Seven entities are asking for a tax waiver of over 13.3 billion shillings, which has accumulated over time. Among them is Nkumba University, which is holding a Pay-As-You-Earn tax liability of 4.479 billion shillings. The organizations were presented by officials from the Ministry of Finance and Uganda Revenue Authority to Members of Parliament on the Finance Committee. However, the lawmakers are concerned about how the seven companies were picked. Eventually, the committee asked the Ministry of Finance and URA for detailed documents showing the history of tax payments of the entities in question.