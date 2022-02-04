SEPTIC TANK DEATHS :Police identify one of the victims, tests underway for second

Police have identified the family of the person whose body was found in a septic tank of a house in Kabowa, in the Lubaga division. Relatives of the identified person’s body say their son was waiting to fly to Dubai through a labour export company before he went missing. Police are now seeking expert opinions on how to identify the remains of the person that were retrieved from the same septic tank. Two people have so far been arrested in connection with the matter.