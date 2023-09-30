Sentema road repair delays frustrate Wakiso residents, blamed on administrative issues

Residents of Sentema, a village in Wakiso district, have expressed frustration due to delays in repairing a road that runs from Masanafu to Wakiso town, as reported by the Kampala Capital City Authority. They complain that the 4km road is riddled with potholes, turns muddy on rainy days, collects dust, and suffers from very poor drainage. KCCA states that the contractor has already received their tools and urges residents to be patient with the ongoing reconstruction project. In explaining the crisis, Wakiso District Chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika blames the delays on KCCA's internal conflicts, bureaucracy, and lack of coordination with local governments when implementing projects.