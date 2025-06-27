Kenya calls protesters terrorists, defends deaths

This morning, central Nairobi was a shadow of itself following yesterday's protests. Smoke hung in the air. Burnt buildings smouldered. Shopkeepers picked through the ashes of their businesses, some too stunned to speak. Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Marksmen, accompanied by security chiefs, during a press conference today, termed yesterday's protests as terrorism and an attempted coup in Nairobi.