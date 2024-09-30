Senior four candidates to write first exam on October 14th

The Uganda National Examinations Board has released the timetable for the 2024 national examinations. Unlike in previous years, when only three sets of exams were conducted, this year UNEB will oversee four categories: Primary Leaving Examinations, Uganda Certificate of Education, and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education. Under the UCE, there will be two sets of examinations: one for students under the new lower secondary curriculum and another for those taking transitional exams. The transitional exams provide an opportunity for students who missed the 2023 exams or wish to repeat. Senior Four candidates will kick off the examinations with a briefing on October 11th, followed by their first paper on October 14th.