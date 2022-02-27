Security Minister Jim Muhwezi thanks MPs for sparing him

The minister of Security Major General Jim Muhweezi has applauded members of parliament who did not append their signatures on the motion that was seeking to have him censured for failing to reveal names of security agencies that are accused of torturing Ugandans. Muhwezi also said that the security organs in the country do not condone torture. This came on Saturday during the matrimonial thanksgiving of Dr Philemon Mateeke who was marking 55 years in marriage and 55 years in government service at Nyakabingo playground in Kisoro district, which saw over fifty members of parliament in attendance. Muhwezi also prevailed over the commissioning of a 10 billion shillings bridge connecting Runkungiri to Kanungu districts.