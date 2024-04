Schools in trouble over capitation grant row

Since 2022, three primary schools in the West Nile sub-region have been in a sorry state after not receiving capitation grants due to a disagreement over the boundaries of Terego and Madi Okollo districts. This dispute has had an impact on the performance of students and created tension between the districts. NOBERT ATUKUNDA was in Terego and Madi Okollo districts and now reports.