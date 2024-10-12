Schools hold prayers for O-level candidates as exams begin nationwide

As the national exam season kicks off, hundreds of thousands of O-level candidates will sit for their exams on October 14th. In preparation, several schools have been holding prayer services to bless their students. At Seeta High School, a Mass led by Fr. John Mark Kato saw students praying for success, while Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, a parent at the school, encouraged them to rely on God for strength and wisdom during the exams.