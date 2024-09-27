Safety assessments required for Steel-Timber-Concrete structures

Building committees across various local governments have been instructed to require developers of existing Steel-Timber-Concrete Composite structures to submit detailed structural integrity assessment reports conducted by registered engineers before occupancy permits are issued. This directive follows recent investigations by the National Building Review Board, in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Transport, which identified 138 construction sites as safety hazards due to the use of this substandard building method. Baker Mulinde reports…