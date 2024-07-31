Rwamirama asks farmers to utilize show ground endlessly

The 30th National Agricultural Show is taking place in Jinja City with the goal of promoting, attracting and focusing on modern agriculture. The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in partnership with the Uganda National Framers Federation organised the show. The State Minister for Animal Husbandry Bright Rwamirama asked farmers and officials at the Uganda National Farmers Federation to KEEP the Source of the Nile Agricultural Showground busy throughout the year to prevent land grabbers from taking over the grounds.