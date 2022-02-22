ROAD SAFETY: Joe Walker campaign to highlight danger to pedestrians

The Nation Media Group head of radio production Joseph Beyanga is preparing to walk a distance of 320 kilometres from Kampala to Bushenyi starting on the 28th of February 2022. Beyanga, who is in charge of KFM and Dembe FM among other duties, says the walk, dubbed Joe Walker, aims at creating road safety awareness and reminding Ugandan motorists to save pedestrians. This follows persistent reports of accidents that claim thousands of Ugandans at the hands of motorists across the divide. More than three thousand Ugandans perish according to the annual police report.