Rival Gisu factions reach agreement to unite for Imbalu festival

The Bugisu cultural institution, Inzu Ya Masaba, has agreed with the parallel faction group to have a joint committee organize the official launch of the Imbalu festival on August 3rd at Mutoto cultural ground. This comes after the parallel faction petitioned Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, opposing the office of Inzu Ya Masaba for appointing an illegal team to organize the event, which, according to the constitution, should be organized by the cultural council. The faction had also petitioned the Ministry of Gender and the Prime Minister to postpone the Imbalu festival from August 3rd to August 10th until the issues are resolved.